Tuesday shooting near Melanie Drive leaves two women injured

The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to each other.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near Melanie Drive, leaving two women injured, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

The police department is investigating the shooting that took place a little after 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Melanie Drive, per TPD.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting reportedly took place:

Upon arrival, TPD said officers located two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman suffered serious injuries, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

