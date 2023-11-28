Tuesday shooting near Melanie Drive leaves two women injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting took place Tuesday afternoon near Melanie Drive, leaving two women injured, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

The police department is investigating the shooting that took place a little after 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Melanie Drive, per TPD.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting reportedly took place:

Upon arrival, TPD said officers located two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman suffered serious injuries, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.