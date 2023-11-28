Valdosta Police investigating human remains found near Cypress Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department is investigating after human remains were found Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, VPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of Cypress Street after a citizen reported they had found human remains.

Officers were able to confirm the skeleton remains were human, upon arrival.

There were no signs of foul play to the body, according to the police department, which has been transported for an autopsy.

Detectives have a preliminary identification, according to VPD, but are waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner.

