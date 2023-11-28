What’s Brewing - 60th annual Hoppy Holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

LeMoyne Arts presents their 60th annual holiday show: Hoppy Holiday!

The event is set to celebrate their theme “A Diamond Jubilee” this year, where visitors can enjoy adult libations, food and dance to live music. It is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 to 1 p.m. at LeMoyne’s Gallery.

Those interested in attending are advised to dress in their favorite denim and diamonds.

For more information, visit Lemoyne.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.