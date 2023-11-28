Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - 60th annual Hoppy Holidays

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

LeMoyne Arts presents their 60th annual holiday show: Hoppy Holiday!

The event is set to celebrate their theme “A Diamond Jubilee” this year, where visitors can enjoy adult libations, food and dance to live music. It is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 to 1 p.m. at LeMoyne’s Gallery.

Those interested in attending are advised to dress in their favorite denim and diamonds.

For more information, visit Lemoyne.org.

