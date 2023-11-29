Deadline approaches to apply for Idalia disaster loans

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners, renters and business owners across the Big Bend are still trying to recover three months after Hurricane Idalia.

Public Affairs Specialist of the Small Business Administration, Brian Beard, said the Disaster Recovery Centers will close permanently Wednesday, November 29, but there is a fifteen day grace period. After the centers close, applications will be online only until December 15, and in person assistance will no longer be available. Beard said the grace period is for those in extenuating circumstances.

Beard also said anyone who had damage from hurricane Idalia can apply for a loan with FEMA or the SBA.

“We want people to stay on top. I know they’ve been through a lot, and it’s been stressful and people have had a lot of damage to their homes. It’s very difficult, but you need to be in charge of your own recovery and stay on top of it,” Beard said.

The owner and manager of Steinhatchee Inn and Marina, Rob Lewis, said his roof was blown off and there was flooding in his business. Lewis said he applied for a loan with the Small Business Administration after getting an estimate of about $1.5 million worth of damage.

“It’s a long process. It’s a marathon not a sprint and we just take it day by day and do what we can each day. Yes, a lot of material things got washed away but we can rebuild that and that can be replaced, so we’re very blessed,” said Lewis.

Below is a list of locations to get in person assistance with representatives with the Small Business Administration.

Taylor County Chamber of Commerce – Wednesday, November 29 – noon to 4pm – 428 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL

Hamilton County Courthouse Annex – Friday, December 1 – noon to 4pm – 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper FL (**Please Note: 2-week grace period. Ultimate deadline: 12/14/23)

Below is a list of The Disaster Recovery Centers (with SBA and FEMA staff) in Madison and Lafayette Counties.

Madison County Disaster Recovery Center (SBA & FEMA); Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St, Madison, FL. Mon-Tue-Wed 9-5 THIS WEEK ONLY!

Lafayette County Disaster Recovery Center (SBA & FEMA); Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Circle, Mayo, FL Mon-Tue-Wed 9-5 THIS WEEK ONLY!

Both centers will close permanently at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

