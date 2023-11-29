FSU WBB set to host Arkansas as tough non-conference stretch continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week marks the first ever ACC-SEC Basketball challenge in both men’s and women’s hoops, but to the Florida State ladies it just feels like more of the same.

The Seminoles are set to face off against Arkansas at the Tucker Center on Thursday in the team’s third matchup against a Southeastern Conference opponent following wins against Tennessee and Florida.

Thursday’s contest will also be Florida State’s fifth against high major competition in seven games.

Despite the tough slate, the ‘Noles are 5-1 on the young season with FSU’s sole loss coming this weekend to third ranked Stanford. Brooke Wyckoff’s squad believes the hard competition has proven a great measuring stick of their potential.

“Playing Tennessee, playing Florida, like playing all these games You know, we got some big W’s,” said guard O’Mariah Gordon of the Seminoles’ success against formidable foes. Even in our own in our Stanford loss we learned a lot. We learned that we’re competitors and we can play the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, Final Four [teams]. We have the potential, but we just have to continue to do what we do best”

Tipoff between the Seminoles and Razorbacks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.