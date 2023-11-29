Tell Me Something Good
FSU WBB set to host Arkansas as tough non-conference stretch continues

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week marks the first ever ACC-SEC Basketball challenge in both men’s and women’s hoops, but to the Florida State ladies it just feels like more of the same.

The Seminoles are set to face off against Arkansas at the Tucker Center on Thursday in the team’s third matchup against a Southeastern Conference opponent following wins against Tennessee and Florida.

Thursday’s contest will also be Florida State’s fifth against high major competition in seven games.

Despite the tough slate, the ‘Noles are 5-1 on the young season with FSU’s sole loss coming this weekend to third ranked Stanford. Brooke Wyckoff’s squad believes the hard competition has proven a great measuring stick of their potential.

“Playing Tennessee, playing Florida, like playing all these games You know, we got some big W’s,” said guard O’Mariah Gordon of the Seminoles’ success against formidable foes. Even in our own in our Stanford loss we learned a lot. We learned that we’re competitors and we can play the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, Final Four [teams]. We have the potential, but we just have to continue to do what we do best”

Tipoff between the Seminoles and Razorbacks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM.

