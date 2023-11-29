Holidays for Heroes giving away free Christmas trees to veterans, active military

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holidays for Heroes will be giving away truckloads of free Christmas trees Saturday to veterans and active military members.

The giveaway is now in its 8th year.

“It just makes our heart swell that every year we’re able to help folks,” Holidays for Heroes President Phillip Todd said. “It’s just a great way for us to say thank you for serving our country. They did such a great thing for us, the least we can do is give back during the holiday season.”

The group picked up 40 trees earlier this week and will give them away Saturday morning - rain or shine - first come, first served.

“The trees go quicker and quicker every year,” Todd said. “We get more and more folks showing up and it’s just a great time out here.”

The Holidays for Heroes tree giveaway is Saturday, December 2nd near the helicopter outside the Hootch at Lake Ella. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and will last until all the trees are gone. Last year, that took less than an hour.

