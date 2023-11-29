Tell Me Something Good
Keeping plants and pets safe during the winter-like chill

Tips for keeping pets and plants warm during cold nights
Keeping shelter animals warm and safe during cold temps
By Austin Lowe
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Humans have the luxury to go inside when it is cold. We can put on a coat or crank up the heat in the car. But for pets and plants, it is not so simple.

NorthFlora Collective spent an off day bringing plants indoors to protect them from the cold nights ahead. Keith Bogge, the owner of the business, shared some tips with WCTV for keeping the plants safe at night during the quick blasts of cold air.

The first step is to know the type of plants you own. Are they safe in the cold or are they not?

Another tip is to cover your outdoor plants if you can not bring them inside. Keith recommends a frost cloth. If you do not own one, a plastic wrap or tarp is good. The more layers, the more insulated and warm the plants will remain, he said.

As temperatures drop, experts also advise us not to forget our furry friends.

Alicia Bopp is the founder of Champs Chance, a nonprofit animal adoption agency, and her volunteers have been prepping the pups for the cold, too.

Alicia says if you cannot bring the pups inside or in the garage, setting up a heat lamp is the next-best step to keep them safe during the coldest of nights.

The bottom line is — if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets and plants.

