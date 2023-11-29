Tell Me Something Good
One seriously injured following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was left with serious injuries after a shooting took place late Wednesday morning outside of a Sunoco gas station, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Just after 11 a.m., TPD said a shooting took place outside of the gas station, located at 2720 Blair Stone Road.

The map below depicts the area where the shooting reportedly took place:

One man suffered serious injuries, per TPD, and was transported to a local hospital.

The incident was not a random act of violence, according to the police department.

There are currently no identified suspects, according to the police department, and the investigation is ongoing.

