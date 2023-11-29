Proposal would ban non-compete agreement for doctors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State lawmakers are expected to make health care a top priority when they return to Tallahassee in January for the 2024 legislative session. One proposal would address Florida’s doctor shortage by getting rid of restrictions on where they can practice.

Florida is on track to be short by nearly 18,000 doctors by 2035. The Florida Hospital Association said that’s because more people are moving here and the population is getting older.

“Our healthcare worker shortage needs to be addressed,” Rep. Joel Rudman, (R) Navarre, said.

Rep. Rudman is proposing a bill to make non-compete contracts a thing of the past. Rudman, who is also a physician in the panhandle, said many doctors sign contracts limiting where they can practice if they decide to change jobs.

“Here in the panhandle, a non-compete clause will essentially force a physician, if they are unhappy with their current contract, it will force that physician out of the state,” Rep. Rudman said.

Rep. Rudman said changing the status quo would be difficult, and he’s expecting a fight from health networks across the state.”

“Hospitals aren’t going to like this bill. Corporate medicine, they aren’t going to like this bill. There are some large physician groups that will fight me on this bill,” Rep. Rudman said.

Florida already put some limits on restrictive covenants in 2019, but this proposal would go further.

“It is inherently unfair how the system is set up,” Rep. Rudman said.

A similar bill is also filed in the Florida Senate. Other states, including Alabama, have similar laws in place.

The 2024 legislative session will begin on January 9.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.