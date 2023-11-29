Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian’s JP Pickles

Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and...
Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and athletically.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s one name that we’re guaranteed to call every Friday night during North Florida Christian football highlights, and that’s JP Pickles, whether through the air or on the ground. Now, the senior quarterback is hoping to cap off his senior year with a state championship ring.

“We are the only team left in Tallahassee still playing so we’re definitely thankful for that, but we’re not done,” he said.

Pickles and the Eagles are two wins away from the program’s ninth state championship, a goal this team’s been working towards all season long.

“I’ve always looked forward to my senior year and it’s not disappointing.”

“We don’t really throw extra on him, we just expect it to be honest with you,” added head coach Brent Hill. “When he was younger, we’d just pull him to the side and explain it a little bit more, this year is just natural. It’s just understand. He’s a competitor, he’s a winner.”

The numbers show it, as Pickles has thrown for over 2800 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, while adding 14 more and over 1100 yards on the ground.

“You don’t have to really convince him that he needs to do more,” said Hill. “He’s going to work hard in the classroom, the weight room, the classroom, the field, and you know this because you’ve seen him play. He’s going to do it on Friday night too.”

A guy who gets it done no matter what. Pickles has a 3.5 GPA.

“You want student athletes, especially at your quarterback position, you want someone who’s a driven student, because we’re going to throw a lot at him out here,” said Hill.

“My family has always made academics a big point, and that comes before sports,” said Pickles. “It’s a big part for this level and the next.”

The hard work has paid off, as Pickles will enroll early at Austin Peay, but before he gets there, there’s some unfinished business to tend to right now.

“I just want to focus on these last two games here. Win a state championship. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

And add to that Eagle tradition. Pickles said he’s not sure what he wants to major in at Austin Peay. He and the Eagles are at Cardinal Mooney this Friday in the 1S state semifinals. Kick-off is at 7:30.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
The incident was not a random act of violence, according to the police department.
One seriously injured following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tallahassee Police: Two women injured after ‘forcefully entering’ victim’s home
Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Latest News

Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa warms up before a game against Southern in 2022.
Florida A&M’s Simmons, Moussa and Major earn SWAC honors
FSU WBB's Brooke Wyckoff claps along to the Seminoles' fight song on the first day of practice
FSU WBB set to host Arkansas as tough non-conference stretch continues
North Florida Christian travels to Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.
North Florida Christian representing the Capital City in the state semifinals
NFC travels to Cardinal Mooney for Friday's 1S state semifinals
NFC travels to Cardinal Mooney for Friday's 1S state semifinals