Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian’s JP Pickles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s one name that we’re guaranteed to call every Friday night during North Florida Christian football highlights, and that’s JP Pickles, whether through the air or on the ground. Now, the senior quarterback is hoping to cap off his senior year with a state championship ring.

“We are the only team left in Tallahassee still playing so we’re definitely thankful for that, but we’re not done,” he said.

Pickles and the Eagles are two wins away from the program’s ninth state championship, a goal this team’s been working towards all season long.

“I’ve always looked forward to my senior year and it’s not disappointing.”

“We don’t really throw extra on him, we just expect it to be honest with you,” added head coach Brent Hill. “When he was younger, we’d just pull him to the side and explain it a little bit more, this year is just natural. It’s just understand. He’s a competitor, he’s a winner.”

The numbers show it, as Pickles has thrown for over 2800 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, while adding 14 more and over 1100 yards on the ground.

“You don’t have to really convince him that he needs to do more,” said Hill. “He’s going to work hard in the classroom, the weight room, the classroom, the field, and you know this because you’ve seen him play. He’s going to do it on Friday night too.”

A guy who gets it done no matter what. Pickles has a 3.5 GPA.

“You want student athletes, especially at your quarterback position, you want someone who’s a driven student, because we’re going to throw a lot at him out here,” said Hill.

“My family has always made academics a big point, and that comes before sports,” said Pickles. “It’s a big part for this level and the next.”

The hard work has paid off, as Pickles will enroll early at Austin Peay, but before he gets there, there’s some unfinished business to tend to right now.

“I just want to focus on these last two games here. Win a state championship. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

And add to that Eagle tradition. Pickles said he’s not sure what he wants to major in at Austin Peay. He and the Eagles are at Cardinal Mooney this Friday in the 1S state semifinals. Kick-off is at 7:30.

