Seminoles move up, fourth in final College Football Playoff rankings before Selection Sunday

College Football Playoff Rankings, November 28th, 2023
College Football Playoff Rankings, November 28th, 2023
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles got welcome news on Tuesday night as the Garnet and Gold moved back into playoff position.

Following a 24-15 rivalry win over Florida in Gainesville, the ‘Noles slide back to fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The move back into the top four was also facilitated in part by Ohio State’s drop from second to sixth following a road loss to Michigan who moved up from third to second.

Georgia remains the top team in the country while Washington and Oregon both also move up a spot to third and fifth respectively.

Louisville, Florida State’s ACC Championship opponent fell from 10th to 14th following an upset loss at home to rival Kentucky while prior Seminole victories LSU and Clemson come in at 13th and 23rd.

The ‘Noles face off against U of L on Saturday at 8:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium at Charlotte, NC.

