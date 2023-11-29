Seminoles move up, fourth in final College Football Playoff rankings before Selection Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles got welcome news on Tuesday night as the Garnet and Gold moved back into playoff position.

Following a 24-15 rivalry win over Florida in Gainesville, the ‘Noles slide back to fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The move back into the top four was also facilitated in part by Ohio State’s drop from second to sixth following a road loss to Michigan who moved up from third to second.

Georgia remains the top team in the country while Washington and Oregon both also move up a spot to third and fifth respectively.

Louisville, Florida State’s ACC Championship opponent fell from 10th to 14th following an upset loss at home to rival Kentucky while prior Seminole victories LSU and Clemson come in at 13th and 23rd.

The ‘Noles face off against U of L on Saturday at 8:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium at Charlotte, NC.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.