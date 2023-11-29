Florida A&M’s Simmons, Moussa and Major earn SWAC honors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A historic season for Florida A&M football was recognized by the SWAC this week as several Rattlers earned conference honors.

FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons was named SWAC Coach of the Year, leading the Rattlers to a 10-1 record, undefeated against non-FBS competition and in conference play. Simmons’ squad wrapped up the regular season as winners of nine straight and fifth in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa was named both Offensive Player of the Year and overall Player of the Year in the conference. The second year starter for FAMU led the league in both touchdowns and passing yards, throwing for a whopping 2,416.

Finally, linebacker Isaiah Major was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The senior led the league’s best unit with 94 tackles, two sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in addition to an interception and a fumble recovery.

In addition to the individual awards, the Rattler football program boasted 13 players as All-SWAC selections with seven players making first team.

Florida A&M will host the SWAC Championship on Saturday against Prairie View A&M in a homecoming rematch at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 PM.

