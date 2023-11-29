Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida A&M’s Simmons, Moussa and Major earn SWAC honors

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A historic season for Florida A&M football was recognized by the SWAC this week as several Rattlers earned conference honors.

FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons was named SWAC Coach of the Year, leading the Rattlers to a 10-1 record, undefeated against non-FBS competition and in conference play. Simmons’ squad wrapped up the regular season as winners of nine straight and fifth in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa was named both Offensive Player of the Year and overall Player of the Year in the conference. The second year starter for FAMU led the league in both touchdowns and passing yards, throwing for a whopping 2,416.

Finally, linebacker Isaiah Major was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The senior led the league’s best unit with 94 tackles, two sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in addition to an interception and a fumble recovery.

In addition to the individual awards, the Rattler football program boasted 13 players as All-SWAC selections with seven players making first team.

Florida A&M will host the SWAC Championship on Saturday against Prairie View A&M in a homecoming rematch at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tuesday shooting near Melanie Drive leaves two women injured
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
College Football Playoff Rankings, November 28th, 2023
Seminoles move up, fourth in final College Football Playoff rankings before Selection Sunday

Latest News

FSU WBB's Brooke Wyckoff claps along to the Seminoles' fight song on the first day of practice
FSU WBB set to host Arkansas as tough non-conference stretch continues
North Florida Christian travels to Cardinal Mooney on Friday night.
North Florida Christian representing the Capital City in the state semifinals
NFC travels to Cardinal Mooney for Friday's 1S state semifinals
NFC travels to Cardinal Mooney for Friday's 1S state semifinals
College Football Playoff Rankings, November 28th, 2023
Seminoles move up, fourth in final College Football Playoff rankings before Selection Sunday