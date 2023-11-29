Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Callaway Gardens inspires one man to ‘step up light game’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yesterday we shared our newsroom’s holiday decorations and asked you to share yours.

Thanks to Jim Marsh for sending in these photos!

He says he and his wife visited Callaway Gardens in Georgia a couple of years ago and it inspired him to step up his decorating game!

So he took his holiday lights to the next level.

