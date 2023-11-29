Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Suspected tennis ball bomb damages man’s truck, police say

A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb. (Source: KING/PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/NEST, DANIEL KINGSHOTT/CNN)
By KING staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROY, Wash. (KING) - Someone blew up a truck in Washington state, but police are investigating the possibility that the explosive was packed inside a tennis ball.

A small neighborhood in Roy was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb planted on the hood of a vehicle in front of Daniel Kingshott’s home.

Kingshott said he, his wife and family members visiting from the United Kingdom were awakened early Saturday at around 3:40 a.m. by an explosion.

“Got up, checked the house, made sure everything was, you know, safe in the house,” he said. “A couple of neighbors texted us to ask if we knew what it was, and nobody seemed to know what is was. And everybody was safe, and so everybody went back to bed.”

A few hours later, Kingshott said he discovered one of his trucks was destroyed.

“I had a look around and, you know, I wasn’t sure if something had fallen on it, you know, (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) had dropped something on from high up. I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kingshott said.

He called Pierce County deputies to investigate, and when a deputy arrived, he noted the smell of gunpowder coming from the truck and saw pieces of a tennis ball.

“This person was so far off the roadway, that it seems like they almost were targeted on purpose. Normally we see that as some sort of dispute, but I was just talking to somebody else, and honestly, we do see some wild things out in the county sometimes,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingshott said his family was shaken by what happened, but he said he enjoys the neighborhood and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“You know, I’m not going to run away from someone who’s going to do this to me,” he said. “What’s going to have to happen is, is I’m going to have to give myself the ability to defend myself from people like this, which is unfortunately something a number of us in unincorporated Pierce County have to do.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Two Valdosta teens charged with murder in death of 14-year-old in Thomson
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tuesday shooting near Melanie Drive leaves two women injured
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
College Football Playoff Rankings, November 28th, 2023
Seminoles move up, fourth in final College Football Playoff rankings before Selection Sunday

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
New bodycam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moments first responders showed...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows fiery charter bus crash that killed 6 people, injured 20
A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb.
Possible tennis ball bomb damages truck
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born