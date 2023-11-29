Tell Me Something Good
WCTV prepares for eighth annual Kindness Day, inviting community to give back during the holidays

The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day, happening Thursday, Nov. 30.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day, happening Thursday, Nov. 30.

Each year we are blown away by the generosity of our viewers in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Donations from every corner of our viewing area pour in each year, and they make a huge difference. The drive supports Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Toys for Tots.

Their greatest needs are nonperishable foods, school supplies and unwrapped toys.

This year we hope you’ll join us again in the parking lot of Werner Hyundai just off Capital Circle to help show the community what we can accomplish when we all give a little, or a lot!

Kindness Day

Thursday Nov. 30

Werner Hyundai

252 Capital Cir SW, Tallahassee, FL 32304

6am-6:30pm

