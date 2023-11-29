Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - First Friday Festival

The Railroad Square Art District kicks off the holiday season with the First Friday Festival in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The monthly festival is set to offer live music, open galleries, shops, food and fun. There will also be music featured at the Other Side Vintage Shop, The Crum Box, and the Craft House Friday evening

It will begin at 6 p.m. and free of charge.

