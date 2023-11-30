Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities will provide an update later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon’tavious Bruce, 24, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces an attempted...
One seriously injured, one in custody following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
The Leon County Sheriff's Office reported a surge in mail thefts.
Leon County sees spike in mail theft; LCSO seeks help identifying suspects
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tallahassee Police: Two women injured after ‘forcefully entering’ victim’s home
The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day,...
WCTV prepares for 8th annual Kindness Day, inviting community to give back during the holidays

Latest News

Several recent Florida State University successes were brought to the forefront Wednesday...
Florida State president reflects on recent institute successes in State of University address
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state...
Georgia gas prices to spike, at least for now, as governor’s tax break ends
Several recent Florida State University successes were brought to the forefront Wednesday...
Florida State president reflects on recent institute successes in State of University address
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor