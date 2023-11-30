Tell Me Something Good
37th Annual Victorian Christmas will transport Downtown Thomasville back in time

This will be the 37th Annual Victorian Christmas in Downtown Thomasville.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The 37th Annual Victorian Christmas in Downtown Thomasville will feature holiday-themed storefronts, twinkling lights and Christmas displays.

The Victorian Christmas event will be on Dec. 14-15 from 6-9 p.m. each night. No tickets are needed, and most activities are free to the public.

Event organizers incorporated fresh ideas and activities this year including trackless train rides, fire performers, magicians, sketch artist and visit with Victorian-attired St. Nick. Guests are encouraged to wear Victorian costumes to add to the event’s festive feel, the release said.

“Victorian Christmas is always a much-awaited event with all City of Thomasville Departments and community members working together. You can help us bring alive an era where women wore voluminous skirts held up with crinolines, and modest-sized hats were popular by choice. You feel like you’re a part of the Victorian era celebrating the spirit of Christmas long ago,” Main Street Director Brandy Avery said.

Visitors can also expect a Llama photo booth and petting zoo, Cub Scout ornaments and plenty of photo opportunities will be set up around The Ritz Amphitheater.

“Relocating St. Nick to The Ritz Amphitheater last year turned out to be such a huge success, guests can enjoy him on stage again this year,” Nicole Elwell, Special Events Manager for the City of Thomasville, said.

A major addition to this year’s event is that North and South Madison Street from West Jefferson Street to Smith Avenue will be closed. This allows event staff to allocate much-needed space to vendors that bring in large crowds.

The horse and carriage rides will start at the Scoop Restaurant located at the intersection of Madison Street and Jefferson Street. Local dance companies, school choirs and jazz band entertainment will be showcased in a spacious location at the intersection of Broad Street and Remington Avenue on both nights, compared to previous years.

Restaurants will be open throughout the night, or guests can enjoy street vendor favorites like kettle corn, chicken pilau, and funnel cakes. Many downtown merchants will also have holiday-themed food and beverages.

Last-minute shoppers can buy from the shots that will be open both nights, with many featuring in-store entertainment.

For more information, click here, or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.

