Experts: DeSantis, Newsom debate looks beyond 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - It’s being called a debate of political ideology. Florida versus California. Governor Ron DeSantis will share the stage with Governor Gavin Newsom in a prime-time debate Thursday.

“They’re essentially waiting in the wings to see what their political future holds,” The Frontline Agency president Brett Doster said.

DeSantis and Newsom have been attacking each other on social media for months. It came to a head this summer after Florida paid to fly migrants from Texas to California.

“They are clear opponents. And they are sort of, maybe clear next-generation leaders,” Lonna Atkeson said.

Atkeson is the director of the LeRoy Collins Institute at Florida State University. She says Thursday’s debate could help DeSantis’s presidential bid.

“This gives him an opportunity to present these inter-party differences in a dynamic way. Again, he’s the only Republican on stage,” Atkeson said.

DeSantis has been trailing in many presidential primary polls in early primary states.

Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Nikki Fried says that’s why DeSantis took what she calls “bait” and agreed to Thursday’s debate.

“This is where Ron DeSantis is going to come out and give his pre-prepared comments and rebuttals and debate prep. This is not something that’s going to be a real policy debate,” Fried said.

Newsom isn’t running a presidential campaign and has endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection.

Tallahassee republican political strategist Brett Doster says the two are instead likely looking beyond 2024.

“The reality is anyone who is a governor in a major state, both on the Democrat or Republican side, are being talked to by their supporters and even national donors about the future,” Doster said.

Former president Donald Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination next year and is polling significantly better than the other candidates.

President Biden is expected to get the Democratic nomination despite early primary challenges.

