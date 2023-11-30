Florida High set to host “Cam Brown Day” to honor life and legacy of former athlete

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’ve followed high school sports in Tallahassee for the last decade, you’ve probably heard the name Cam Brown. The former Florida high football and wrestling stand-out left a lasting impact on those that knew him, and even on those that didn’t. After battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer, Brown died in November of 2017, but thanks to others, his memory continues to live on.

It’s been six years, since Florida High wrestling coach Clay Allen spoke to Cam Brown.

“He asked me, coach please don’t let people forget who I was, how I fought, and what I stood for.”

It’s a promise he knew he had to keep.

“Immediately, I started thinking about what exactly does that mean, what does it look like, how can I do that,” remembered Allen.

The former Florida High athlete died from cancer on November 4th, 2017, but thanks in part to Allen, Brown’s memory lives on. For the sixth year, a dozen area wrestling teams will battle in the Cam Brown Seminole Classic.

“He’s kind of become the center point of most of our athletics, I think that goes to show just how much influence and spirit meant to everybody,” said Florida High tenth grader Jordan Haigler.

But with time, memories fade, so Allen knew he had to do more.

“Somebody mentioned we should have a Cam Brown day, and in my head, I was like oh!”

So on Friday, for the second straight year, Florida High students can attend the first day of the Classic, and with the money from ticket sales, Allen could bring back the memorial scholarship in honor of Brown, continuing to honor his life and his legacy.

“Really helping me feel like I completely closed that circle of all the things I promised Cam I would do,” said Allen.

“Memorials are going to be made for special people, and I think Cam embodied what it meant to be a Florida High student,” added Haigler. “They want to live on his ideals, and he just happened to be the one to carry them out.”

Ideals that have stood through time.

“Cam, even when he was in the worst of situations, he found a way to be happy,” said Allen. “Reminding myself of that as often as I physically can all the time, it really brings everything into perspective.”

A perspective that thank to a promise continues to live on. Allen added none of this would be possible without the support of Brown’s family, who come out to the Classic every year. They pick a most outstanding wrester, someone that best embodies how Brown lived his life.

