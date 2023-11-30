Florida PBA hoping legislature will make changes to Marsy’s Law after supreme court ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The Florida Supreme Court says victims’ names aren’t guaranteed to be protected under Marsy’s Law.

Voters approved the constitutional amendment in 2018, which provided more rights to crime victims. Since then, police departments often leaned on the ruling to withhold the names of crime victims.

But on Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court said the law doesn’t apply to victims’ names.

“A name in of itself is not protected. What Marsy’s Law is supposed to do is protect people from being located and harassed.”

The Florida Supreme Court ruling stems from cases where Tallahassee police shot suspects in 2020. The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) sued the city of Tallahassee in opposition of the capital’s plans to release the names of the officers involved. The PBA argued the officers were victims in those cases because the suspects threatened them.

After the ruling Thursday, PBA President John Kazanjian said was surprised by the court’s decision.

“Police officers are people, too. I actually just got something recently back when I was on the road saying from the state of Florida that I’m a victim and they are giving me a notice that someone was getting out of jail.”

The court ruling says the legislature is welcome to expand Marsy’s Law. Kazanjian says he’s hoping that happens during next year’s session which starts in January.

“It has to be also clearly stated that you’re a victim and your name can be withheld,” Kazanjian said.

The ruling doesn’t affect other laws protecting victims’ identities.

