Florida State president reflects on recent institute successes in State of University address

By WCTV Staff and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several recent Florida State University successes were brought to the forefront Wednesday afternoon.

Florida State President Richard McCullough, delivered his annual State of the University address to a crowd Wednesday. During the address, he broke down the university’s successes from this past year, including several new records.

The institute’s 16th president shared 75% of students are set to graduation in four years, an all-time high. Another record set was the university’s retention rate. According to the address, 97% of freshmen returned for their second year.

“If you look at the metrics for ranking systems and you look at every single metric, we have improved in every one of those metrics in the last two years. Every single one of them, and in some cases dramatically so,” said President McCullough.

McCullough also shared the university’s high research endeavors, which was another new record. Florida State saw $400 million in research spending.

To watch the full State of the University address, visit President.fsu.edu.

