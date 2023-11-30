Tell Me Something Good
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law

The ruling stems from two separate incidents involving Tallahassee police officers
(Public Domain Pictures)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Under Marsy’s Law, crime victims are not guaranteed the right to protect their identities. That’s according to a Thursday Florida Supreme Court ruling against the Florida Police Benevolent Association (FPBA).

The ruling stemmed from two separate 2020 incidents in which two Tallahassee police officers shot a person while on duty. “A grand jury investigated each shooting and determined in each case that the shooting was lawful and a justifiable use of force,” per the ruling.

Initially, the City of Tallahassee proposed to publicly release the two officers’ names, but the FPBA filed to block the names from being released. An appeals court placed a stay on the disclosure of the officers’ names.

Under the state Supreme Court’s ruling, “Marsy’s Law does not preclude from the City from releasing the names of the two police officers whose conduct is at issue in this case.”

The ruling, written by Justice John D. Couriel, also stated “Marsy’s Law does not guarantee to a victim that categorical right to withhold his or her name from disclosure.”

