Lamar secures double-double in Florida A&M’s 92-85 overtime loss to Albany State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keith Lamar secured a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds, but the Florida A&M men’s basketball team fell to the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams 92-85 at home Wednesday.

In addition to Lamar’s solid showing, the Rattlers (0-5) were led by Shannon Grant, who recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks, and by Hantz Louis-Jeune, who added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Florida A&M shared the ball well in Wednesday’s game, racking up 21 assists on 32 made field goals. Individually, K’Jei Parker dished out the most for the Rattlers with 11 assists and Jordan Chatman also chipped in with four assists of his own.

Florida A&M forced 13 Albany State (GA) turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into 11 points on the other end of the floor. Lamar’s four steals led the way for Florida A&M.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 17-11 advantage, Florida A&M went on a 7-0 run with 12:44 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Ja’Derryus Eatmon, to increase its lead to 24-11. The Rattlers then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 37-36 advantage. Florida A&M did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 24 of its 37 points close to the basket.

Albany State (GA) proceeded to take a 49-43 lead before Florida A&M went on a 6-0 run to even the score at 49 all with 14:47 to go in the contest. Neither team was able to finish the game in regulation and the contest headed to overtime tied at 73-73. Florida A&M took care of business in the paint, recording 22 of its 36 points in the lane.

The Rattlers took the game to a second overtime before Albany State (GA) ultimately prevailed by a final score of 92-85.

