Looking back at the 2023 hurricane season: First landfall in Apalachee-bay, abnormal weather

Today is the last day of hurricane season
Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia(NOAA, MGN)
By Austin Lowe
Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The books are officially closed on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2023 hurricane season forecast had challenges for climatologists, meteorologists and hurricane specialists. The question for forecasters was: Will El Nino win out or the record-warm Atlantic waters?

Before the season

In May, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted a near-normal hurricane season with 12 to 17 named storms and between five and nine hurricanes, one to four of which could be major. Ahead of the peak of hurricane season, the agency increased its forecast numbers to slightly above average after four named storms developed between May 1 and August 10.

Colorado State University also released an updated forecast in August, suggesting an above-average season was likely as well.

Before the start of the season, there was an unnamed subtropical cyclone in January, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Franklin, Idalia and Lee

As of December 1, the numbers show that the Atlantic produced an above-average season. There were 20 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes.

2023 Hurricane Season Stats
2023 Hurricane Season Stats(WCTV)

The first storm of the season was Arlene. The tropical storm lingered in the Gulf of Mexico but had a southward trajectory and did not impact our area.

The first hurricane was Don in the open Atlantic waters.

Of the seven hurricanes, three were major hurricanes: Franklin, Idalia, and Lee. Hurricane Idalia was the first hurricane in recorded history to make landfall in Apalachee Bay.

Hurricane Idalia Path
Hurricane Idalia Path(WCTV)

Extensive damage from Perry to Valdosta from Hurricane Idalia. The storm weakened from category four to category three during its eyewall replacement cycle ahead of landfall. Idalia was the only storm to bring impact to our area.

2024 hurricane season

We get a break until May 1, which is when the 2024 hurricane season begins. Here is the list of names for the 2024 hurricane season.

Hurricane Names 2024
Hurricane Names 2024(WCTV)

We will have a look at NOAA’s and Colorado State University’s hurricane forecasts in the 2024 hurricane special next spring. You can review our 2023 hurricane special here.

