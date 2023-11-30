Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rickards boys hoops tops Maclay Wednesday

Rickards boys hoops tops Maclay Wednesday
Rickards boys hoops tops Maclay Wednesday(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Rickards boys basketball team topped Maclay 51-32 Wednesday night.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was not a random act of violence, according to the police department.
One seriously injured following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
The Leon County Sheriff's Office reported a surge in mail thefts.
Leon County sees spike in mail theft; LCSO seeks help identifying suspects
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tallahassee Police: Two women injured after ‘forcefully entering’ victim’s home
The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day,...
WCTV prepares for 8th annual Kindness Day, inviting community to give back during the holidays

Latest News

The Florida A&M men's basketball team fell to Albany State in double overtime Wednesday.
Lamar secures double-double in Florida A&M’s 92-85 overtime loss to Albany State
VSU football runs out of the tunnel at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before their game against Keiser.
Valdosta State football happy to be at home for quarterfinal contest
Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian’s JP Pickles
Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa warms up before a game against Southern in 2022.
Florida A&M’s Simmons, Moussa and Major earn SWAC honors