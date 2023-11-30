Valdosta now home to charging station technology for electric airplanes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Regional Airport is now the second airport in Georgia with a Beta charging for its electric aircraft.

The aircraft range is approximately 200 miles. Beta has placed charging stations every 150 miles.

While the electric aircraft is a unique model, it is designed to provide a more economical way to travel, as well as be more environmentally friendly.

“With electric aviation, one of the big things is that we aren’t using fuel to get from place to place, so there are a couple benefits. Obviously by not putting emissions into the atmosphere, which is a big concern these days, and working towards a greener, more sustainable aviation is one thing that we are really striving for,” Emma Davis, Beta Flight Test Engineer, said.

The aircraft is housed at Duke Field Airport in Florida. Beta is coordinating a network of charging cubes along the Southeast Coast as a part of testing electric aircraft travel. (Source: WALB)

Jim Galloway, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority executive director, said this would open up a lot of opportunities and possibilities as the electric aircraft industry grows.

“If they know we have an aircraft charging station compatible with their aircraft, then I would expect to see more and more come in as they go about their testing. Most of the big companies, like UPS and Delta, have partnerships with electric aircraft companies, and so I hope to see them come through as they complete certification process,” Galloway said.

Valdosta Regional Airport will have a few more exciting updates in the next few years, including the replacement of its 75-year-old traffic control tower.

