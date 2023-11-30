Tell Me Something Good
Valdosta State football happy to be at home for quarterfinal contest

VSU football runs out of the tunnel at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before their game against Keiser.
VSU football runs out of the tunnel at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before their game against Keiser.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Alison Posey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a turnaround that you can’t ignore. From 5-6 to 12-1, the Valdosta State football team is now two wins away from playing for a Division II national title, and three wins away from winning it all.

The Blazers are a gritty football team, and they’ve gutted out wins all season long, including last week’s second round victory over Delta State, which was won in the final nine seconds.

Their reward? Hosting the quarterfinals Saturday against Lenoir-Rhyne, and getting the chance to play at home at this point in the season is a big deal this program plans to take advantage of.

“It’s really big. It’s big for us because you want to be in a comfortable situation, and we’ve seemed to have gotten real comfortable at home,” said head coach Tremaine Jackson. “We’re just happy to be here. Our kids can play on the road. When we started this new season, we decided that any place, any time, wherever they tell us to go, when you’re at home, it does make it a lot better.”

Saturday’s game is set for 1:00 in Valdosta.

