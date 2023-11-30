WCTV kicks off 8th annual Kindness Day at Werner Hyundai

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 8th annual Kindness Day is underway at Werner Hyundai on Capital Circle. We’ll be collecting donations all day through 6:30 p.m.

Once again this event helps support Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Toys for Tots. Their greatest needs are nonperishable foods, school supplies and unwrapped toys.

If you’re unable to make it out in person but you’d still like to donate, click here. You’ll have the option to choose how your donation gets used.

Kindness Day

Thursday Nov. 30

Werner Hyundai

252 Capital Cir SW, Tallahassee, FL 32304

6am-6:30pm

