Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

WCTV kicks off 8th annual Kindness Day at Werner Hyundai

The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day, happening Thursday, Nov. 30.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s 8th annual Kindness Day is underway at Werner Hyundai on Capital Circle. We’ll be collecting donations all day through 6:30 p.m.

Once again this event helps support Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Foundation for Leon County Schools, and Toys for Tots. Their greatest needs are nonperishable foods, school supplies and unwrapped toys.

If you’re unable to make it out in person but you’d still like to donate, click here. You’ll have the option to choose how your donation gets used.

Kindness Day

Thursday Nov. 30

Werner Hyundai

252 Capital Cir SW, Tallahassee, FL 32304

6am-6:30pm

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was not a random act of violence, according to the police department.
One seriously injured, one in custody following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
The Leon County Sheriff's Office reported a surge in mail thefts.
Leon County sees spike in mail theft; LCSO seeks help identifying suspects
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tallahassee Police: Two women injured after ‘forcefully entering’ victim’s home
The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day,...
WCTV prepares for 8th annual Kindness Day, inviting community to give back during the holidays

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia
Looking back at the 2023 hurricane season: First landfall in Apalachee-bay, abnormal weather
Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state...
Georgia gas prices to spike as governor’s tax break ends, at least for now
Florida is on track to be short by nearly 18,000 doctors by 2035.
New bill hopes to keep doctors from leaving state due to contracts
Holidays for Heroes is giving away dozens of free Christmas trees to veterans and those...
Holidays for Heroes giving away free Christmas trees to veterans, active military