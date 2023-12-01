Florida leaders issue bipartisan call for state GOP chair to resign amid criminal investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Top Republicans and Democrats are calling for the chairman of the Florida Republican Party to step down because of a criminal investigation.

Sarasota Police are investigating Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler. According to a heavily redacted police report, he’s accused of a sexual battery that happened in October. Because of that, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he shouldn’t be in charge of the state GOP.

“I think he should step aside,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis told reporters during a news conference after Thursday’s debate with Gavin Newsom the severity of the allegations is a distraction for the party.

“I think he should tend to that. He’s innocent until proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny and so I hope that, I hope the charges aren’t true,” DeSantis said.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried also called for Ziegler to step down.

“The type of attention that is going to be placed on this individual, on Christian, how can you walk into a room and demand respect?” Fried said.

Earlier year, Fried was arrested in Tallahassee on misdemeanor trespassing charges after protesting the 6-week abortion ban before the legislature approved it. She said her situation can’t be compared to Ziegler’s.

“The charges were dropped versus being [an] alleged criminal which is a felony charge that if found guilty could serve time in prison,” Fried said.

Ziegler’s lawyer says his client is fully cooperating with the investigation. As of Friday, no charges were filed.

Former party chairman Joe Gruters was also investigated for sexual harassment allegations but was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

