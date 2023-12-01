Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Cairo High School student passes away

Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old student at Cairo High School has died, according to the deputy coroner of Grady County.

Shanteria Williams was a junior at Cario High at the time of her death.

Grady County Schools has not released an official statement on her passing, however, Michael Best, who is Grady County Schools’ Director of Student Services and Community Outreach, said the school district is sending prayers to her family.

Counselors were available on Monday, Nov. 27 for students.

Her cause and date of death have yet to be released by the coroner’s office.

WALB will bring you updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Mon’tavious Bruce, 24, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces an attempted...
One seriously injured, one in custody following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 16-year-old
Tallahassee man who shot Leon High student streaming live on Instagram sentenced to 15 years in plea deal
It’s holiday season and WCTV has you covered with festive winter events taking place locally...
Christmas-themed festivities taking place in Big Bend, South Georgia