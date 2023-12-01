Tell Me Something Good
Crews rescue man trapped in grain bin

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.
By Caleb Wethington and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A person trapped in a grain bin at a farm in Tennessee was rescued Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Etheridge Fire Department, several agencies responded to the call of a grain entrapment incident at about 2:12 p.m. on Wednesay. When crews arrived they discovered the man was trapped in the middle of bin filled with corn, with about 90% of his body entrapped.

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.(Etheridge Fire Department via Facebook)

Crews used rescue tubes and other tactics to remove corn from around the man to stabilize and secure him safely, the Etheridge Fire Department reported. Once he was secured, crews used a vacuum to help remove enough corn to remove the man through the access door of the bin.

The man was checked out by a medical team and released, according to the fire department.

“The patient is awake, alert and is complaining of no serious injuries,” the Lawrence County Fire & Rescue said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

