FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret that Florida A&M football fans are passionate, as attendance to games is always one of the best in the FCS.

That passion will be on full display this weekend in Tallahassee, as FAMU hosts Prairie View A&M for the SWAC Championship, and you can bet there’s one group of fans overseas who will be paying attention too.

For Grace Henry, it was a chance encounter in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic that leads to a story almost too crazy to believe.

“I was sitting by the pool with Troy Johnson’s wife Ashley. We had some time to kill on Friday before the game.”

Henry, the wife of Florida A&M’s offensive coordinator, and Ashley struck up a conversation with two girls from Germany.

“They really had a fascination with American football, said they watched it in Germany all the time, which is crazy,” she remembers. “I didn’t know how well broadcast it was.”

Enter Jenny Esseln, who was visiting the United States from Germany with a friend on a work trip.

“In Germany, NFL football is on TV every week,” she said. “I know football, but I never saw it in real.”

But she wanted to, and Henry wanted to make that happen.

“I texted her the day of the game, and I said we have a couple extra tickets if you really want to come.”

But that text came too late, because Esseln, and her friend, and others that were on that same work trip were already there.

“Her boss had cancelled the entire workshop for the day to have a team building activity to watch FAMU and Jackson State,” said Henry. “They were all decked out in FAMU jerseys.”

“Everyone got, let’s try this one, let’s try this one, you look good in this, and then we go!” laughed Esseln of buying the FAMU jerseys.

Rocking the orange and green, Jenny and her crew got the full FAMU experience.

“So much fun, because we were all going in for the Rattlers, just our screaming and watching it and yelling, yeah, yeah, yeah, the first touchdown in the first two minutes,” she said. “It was very, very nice to see.”

And one of her favorite parts?

“The marching band was amazing to watch in real life.”

And for Henry, knowing that a chance encounter has spread the Rattler fanbase to Esseln’s hometown in Germany, is pretty amazing too.

“Now they’ll be walking the streets in Germany on Saturdays or any other day. I think they’ll be long time fans for now and forever.”

All thanks to a chance encounter by a pool. Esseln said she hasn’t been able to watch the games this season, but she has been keeping up with the Rattlers by reading about them after the games.

