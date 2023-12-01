Florida State head coach Mike Norvell named 2023 ACC Coach of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With a whirlwind- and perfect- season under his belt, along with an ACC Championship Game against Louisville looming large this upcoming weekend, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is being recognized by the conference as its 2023 Coach of the Year.

The ACC announced its pick Thursday, noting this year is the fourth time in the program’s history that the Seminoles are 12-0.

“The Seminoles are on an 18-game winning streak dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the ACC and the third-longest active streak in the country,” a press release from the ACC continues.

The decision may come as no surprise to FSU fans. Beyond the hard stats, Norvell’s leadership, along with his handling of quarterback Jordan Travis’s shocking injury on the field during a game against North Alabama, have become key talking points among those who follow the team closely.

Florida State’s win against Florida last weekend notched another victory for the team during a decidely contentious matchup at The Swamp.

There’s little time to take in the moment. Norvell’s recognition comes just days ahead of facing Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina, with everything on the line. The Seminoles last won an ACC Championship in 2014. Fans and followers will be closely watching the game, and the College Football Playoff implications that will follow.

WCTV will be monitoring the action too. Sports Director Ryan Kelly and Alison Posey will be on the ground all weekend with complete coverage from the Queen City. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for those reports.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.