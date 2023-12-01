Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell named 2023 ACC Coach of the Year

Norvell is only the third Florida State coach to earn the accolade.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3.((AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With a whirlwind- and perfect- season under his belt, along with an ACC Championship Game against Louisville looming large this upcoming weekend, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is being recognized by the conference as its 2023 Coach of the Year.

The ACC announced its pick Thursday, noting this year is the fourth time in the program’s history that the Seminoles are 12-0.

“The Seminoles are on an 18-game winning streak dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the ACC and the third-longest active streak in the country,” a press release from the ACC continues.

The decision may come as no surprise to FSU fans. Beyond the hard stats, Norvell’s leadership, along with his handling of quarterback Jordan Travis’s shocking injury on the field during a game against North Alabama, have become key talking points among those who follow the team closely.

Florida State’s win against Florida last weekend notched another victory for the team during a decidely contentious matchup at The Swamp.

There’s little time to take in the moment. Norvell’s recognition comes just days ahead of facing Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina, with everything on the line. The Seminoles last won an ACC Championship in 2014. Fans and followers will be closely watching the game, and the College Football Playoff implications that will follow.

WCTV will be monitoring the action too. Sports Director Ryan Kelly and Alison Posey will be on the ground all weekend with complete coverage from the Queen City. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for those reports.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
Mon’tavious Bruce, 24, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces an attempted...
One seriously injured, one in custody following shooting outside of Sunoco gas station
(Source: WKYT)
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law
The Leon County Sheriff's Office reported a surge in mail thefts.
Leon County sees spike in mail theft; LCSO seeks help identifying suspects
The incident was not a random act of violence, per TPD, and all parties involved are known to...
Tallahassee Police: Two women injured after ‘forcefully entering’ victim’s home

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia
Looking back at the 2023 hurricane season: First major landfall in Apalachee Bay, abnormal weather
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 16-year-old
Tallahassee man who shot Leon High student streaming live on Instagram sentenced to 15 years in plea deal
The WCTV team is buzzing with activity as we prepare for our eighth annual Kindness Day,...
WCTV 8th annual Kindness Day raises over $25,000 for local nonprofits, over 3,000 pounds of food
Florida High is set for host their sixth Cam Brown Seminole Classic to honor the life and...
Florida High set to host ‘Cam Brown Day’ to honor life and legacy of former athlete