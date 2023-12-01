Madison County tops Bozeman to seal up spot in Class 1R state title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County football team handled Bozeman 61-22 in the Class 1R state semifinals Thursday in Madison. The win seals up their spot in the 1R state title next week in Tallahassee against defending champion Hawthorne, who beat Blountstown.

