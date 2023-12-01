Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mysterious dog illness has pet owners across the nation shaken up and with local cases here in Tallahassee on the rise, residents are looking for answers.

This illness, one that is highly contagious and potentially fatal presents symptoms including a wet cough, lethargy, decreased appetite, and in severe cases pneumonia.

One local dog owner says she is worried but she is doing everything she can to protect her fur baby.

“As a loving dog mommy of course I’m concerned, she’s my baby, so i love her like a child,” said Gloria Arias. “So what I’m doing for precautions is, I try to limit my time at the dog park. I’m just not letting her drink out of the communal water dishes.”

The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.

Doctor Alex Steverson with Bradfordville Animal Hospital says they’re seeing dozens of dogs come in with these symptoms.

“We have seen three dogs that had pneumonia and beyond that we have seen several dozen dogs with a really aggressive cough,” he said.

Dr. Steverson says they are dealing with an aggressive disease that does not respond to some medications. “The problem is this condition doesn’t seem to respond to the first line antibiotics so it’s a much more aggressive or stronger antibiotic [that] we use for these cases,” he said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association are labeling the illness as the “Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease” and are working to find a cause so they can step closer toward a cure.

For now, officials urge pet owners to stay clear of dog parks, pet daycares and boarding kennels to limit the spread.

Dr. Steverson emphasized that dog owners should catch this as early as possible, if they notice any of these symptoms in their dogs, see a vet immediately.

