SWAC Championship still on for Saturday despite rainy forecast

The SWAC title game kicks off at 4 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium
Florida A&M mascot
Florida A&M mascot(WCTV)
By Brianna Shaw and Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite a rainy weather forecast expected for Saturday, the SWAC Championship between Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M is still on.

FAMU’s Head Coach Willie Simmons nor the head of vendors are concerned about the potential weather taking place during Saturday’s SWAC title game.

“Whatever the conditions are, we need everyone here,” said Head Coach Willie Simmons. “It’s going to be a great day, a great atmosphere for football, and the last time this team gets to play in Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field.”

The game against Prairie View A&M is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

