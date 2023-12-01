SWAC Championship still on for Saturday despite rainy forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite a rainy weather forecast expected for Saturday, the SWAC Championship between Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M is still on.

FAMU’s Head Coach Willie Simmons nor the head of vendors are concerned about the potential weather taking place during Saturday’s SWAC title game.

“Whatever the conditions are, we need everyone here,” said Head Coach Willie Simmons. “It’s going to be a great day, a great atmosphere for football, and the last time this team gets to play in Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field.”

The game against Prairie View A&M is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

