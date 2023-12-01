Tallahassee man who shot Leon High student streaming live on Instagram sentenced to 15 years in plea deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an emotional hours-long hearing, 21-year-old Danquies Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of probation for the July 2020 shooting of a 16-year-old Leon High School student.

The sentence comes as part of a plea deal with the state. Anderson was arrested in April 2021 for second-degree murder, accused of shooting Joshua Purcell at close range in the parking lot of Bethel AME Church.

Investigators say Purcell was streaming live on Instagram moments before Anderson pulled the trigger, shooting the teen multiple times. The disturbing 14-minute video was played inside a Leon County courtroom Thursday as part of the sentencing proceedings. The judge asked some family members to leave as they audibly reacted to the graphic video.

Family of Purcell read victim impact statements aloud in court as Anderson sat and watched.

Purcell’s murder shocked those who knew him, including his teachers and mentors. Purcell was known for his smile and personality, they told WCTV back in 2020.

According to arrest papers, Purcell had looked to engage in a fight with Anderson the day of the murder in response to an earlier confrontation between Anderson and another person. Purcell was with two others as he streamed on Instagram. The trio were walking in the direction of Anderson’s residence, according to police.

It was said in the video that they had a gun among the three of them, but they only wished for a physical fight and were calling out Anderson in the video, asking him to come meet them for a fight.

Anderson addressed the family during the hearing, apologizing for his actions and asking for their forgiveness.

