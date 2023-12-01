Tell Me Something Good
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near Quincy on I-10 eastbound causes roadblock, injuries

A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Quincy, Fla.(Florida 511)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on Interstate 10 eastbound Friday afternoon has blocked off the right lane and caused traffic.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 184 in Quincy, Fla. and caused injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol online map. FHP declined to share details of the crash including the extent of road closures, how many vehicles are involved or the extent of injuries related to the crash.

A caller reported seeing a semi-truck near the treeline on the right side of the roadway headed eastbound.

Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

