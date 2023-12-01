TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near Quincy on I-10 eastbound causes roadblock, injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash on Interstate 10 eastbound Friday afternoon has blocked off the right lane and caused traffic.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on the highway near mile marker 184 in Quincy, Fla. and caused injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol online map. FHP declined to share details of the crash including the extent of road closures, how many vehicles are involved or the extent of injuries related to the crash.

A caller reported seeing a semi-truck near the treeline on the right side of the roadway headed eastbound.

Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.