Valdosta City Council At-Large candidates address voter turnout, issues facing voters

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The two biggest issues concerning the voters that WALB spoke with in Valdosta on Thursday were affordable housing and the increasing crime rate. Both city council at-large candidates have ideas of how to address those issues with the help of the public.

“The city is doing some things already, they have an affordable housing project going on the south end of town right now. We need more. There are a lot of properties that can actually be used to make them affordable, while the city can’t do anything we can maybe incentivize the owners to go in and change things up so we can have more housing,” Nick “Big Nick” Harden, one of the city council candidates, said.

“We don’t have enough housing at is, so we have to do something. I don’t really know what the answer is but we need to make sure these people have affordable housing. When you have two adults working $10-$13 an hour jobs, we need to make sure they can afford to live too,” Bill Love, one of the city council candidates, said.

When it comes to the increasing crime rate, Harden says that the lack of housing and high-paying jobs are contributing, along with growth in the city.

“Crime is definitely growing here, and that happens, but we want to make sure that we are using all of the resources we have to curve that and help,” Harden said. “People need to be able to afford to live. People are out here taking risks because they are simply trying to survive.”

Love says that the growing crime is due to ongoing gang activity and a lack of police force.

“People don’t understand that we do have a gang problem, and if we are down 50 officers on a police force of 150, we can control it,” Love said. “And they are leaving as fast as they are getting there, and you can’t find replacements for them. There is something wrong.

According to Lowndes County elections data, only 5,000 of the over 30,000 registered voters in the county turned out during the initial 2023 municipal election. With early voting in the runoff election for Valdosta City Council At Large wrapping up, candidates say only about 3% of voters have cast their ballots.

Love said that the voter turnout has been disappointing as he has worked hard to encourage people to get out and vote.

“We are talking about what direction the city is going. This is very important to me. I’m very serious about this and it’s disheartening and disappointing to me,” Love said.

Harden agrees that voting is not about who is running but what needs to happen to make a difference for the future of Valdosta.

“We just want people to know how important this race is. No matter if I’m in the seat or not, we need people, we need representation so we need you to go to the polls. In all of these races but more importantly in local races,” Harden said.

Both candidates suggested increasing transparency and open communication would increase voter turnout.

“If they have a question then give them the truth about what’s going on and be very transparent about it. And maybe more people will come to vote. If they see we are really trying then that may increase voter turnout,” Love said.

“The biggest thing is effective communication, transparency. People want to know what’s going on and I think that’s a big thing. Let’s let people know what’s going on down at city hall — listen and take some of the city council meetings to different districts. That’s one thing I’m excited about,” Harden said.

Both candidates said that they are eager to take on the city council seat and look at these issues from a different angle to help citizens.

The last day for early voting in the runoff election is Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, December 5th, and WALB will be reporting election results.

