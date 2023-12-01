Valwood tops four time defending state champion John Milledge for AAA GIAA state title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - John Milledge Academy has dominated GIAA football, winning four straight state championships heading into Thursday nights AAA GIAA state title game. Their opponent? Not intimidated.

Valwood, with just one loss heading into the match-up, and while this year’s team had never played for a state title before, the Valiants are familiar with lifting trophies, and they now have another to add to their collection.

First year head coach Brad Wells and the Valiants are bringing home the program’s first state title since 2017 after ending JMA’s streak 42-21.

“First thing I said when we went in our meeting Sunday was we have to believe. We have to believe. Nobody outside of this room believes, but we have to believe,” he said. “I thought we believed at North Florida Christian earlier this year, but we believed too late. We have to come into this game believing, we started slow, but we just kept preaching belief, and man. Just proud of them.”

The state championship is the program’s seventh overall.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.