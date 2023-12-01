Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is making a return to Thomasville for the 26th year in a row
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The Nutcracker is making a return to Thomasville for the 26th year in a row. The performance is scheduled to take place Dec. 2.

The ballet will feature a live orchestra, guest artists from the Cincinnati Ballet, and more surprise appearances from South Georgia Ballet alumni and staff.

Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Southgeorgiaballet.org.

