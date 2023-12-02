FAMU expecting to receive $2 million in revenue from hosting SWAC Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M is hosting the SWAC Championship in Tallahassee this weekend, and the university says it is supposed to be a major influx of funds for the capital city and state.

Vice President of FAMU advancement Shawnta Friday-Stroud said the university is expecting over 20,000 people to be in the stands during the game and even more fans will travel to Tallahassee to watch the game, which is the first SWAC Championship to take place in Florida’s capital city.

FAMU alumni and other SWAC teams from across the region are expected to be in attendance, which will add a boost to the economy, according to Friday-Stroud.

“We’re going to be bringing people here from Texas and every place in between, so bringing everybody to Florida is going to be an awesome benefit for the university but also for the state of Florida,” Friday-Stroud said.

She also said the university estimates receiving $2.5 million in revenue based on ticket sales alone. The sellout of this championship game is close to what the university sees during a homecoming game, which Friday-Strout said tends to be one of the biggest games for revenue each season.

The vice president of advancement said the estimated total does not include earnings from parking or vendors.

Al Carter is the CEO of Real Worlds Apparel, the official SWAC vendor. Carter said he expects to see a 40 to 50% increase in sales on the day of the game.

“I think it’s going to be a great impact. Not only is it going to be like another homecoming, but we have a flux of people that I understand are coming in to support the other team. I think they have about 13 bus loads coming in so that’s going to add to the impact,” Carter said.

Friday-Stroud said of the $2.5 million estimated to generate in Tallahassee, the university expects to make $400,000 worth of profit to go towards the athletic department.

