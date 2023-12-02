Florida sees one hurricane during 2023 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - This year’s hurricane season is officially in the books. Florida was only hit by one hurricane this year.

Hurricane Idalia was a devastating category three storm that hit Taylor and Dixie counties in August.

“Didn’t necessarily anticipate the amount of damage that ultimately came with it, but it certainly made its impacts,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Deputy Director Keith Pruett said.

Idalia is estimated to have caused between $3 and $5 billion worth of damage. State lawmakers approved $288 million for Idalia-related issues during a special session last month. Pruett said that money will go a long way since the storm hit some of Florida’s most cash-strapped communities that don’t often get hit by storms.

“They had not went through, not just the bureaucracy but the processes for requesting founding and understanding from beginning to end what that entails,” Pruett said.

Pruett said the state will work on making sure every county is trained up and prepared for when a storm hits.

The state has secured $273 million from the federal government within the first 90 days after the storm. This is the fastest Florida has ever secured that much money that quickly.

