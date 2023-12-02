Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State advances past Clemson in women’s College Cup behind goals from Zipay and Dudley

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kaitlyn Zipay and freshman Jordynn Dudley each scored and Florida State beat Clemson 2-0 on Friday night to clinch its seventh berth to the national championship game.

Florida State (21-0-1) advanced to the title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Clemson (18-4-4) was making the program’s first appearance in the national semifinal. The Seminoles, in their 14th College Cup, beat the Tigers for the third straight time this season and the last eight overall. The Seminoles’ second series victory this season secured the program’s fourth straight ACC championship.

Zipay scored her fourth goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring. Zipay, who entered as a substitute in the 30th, ran past the defense for Heather Gilchrist’s over-the-shoulder pass and one-touched it home.

Dudley scored on a breakaway in the 53rd for her 13th goal of the season, and third of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State is now unbeaten in 160 games when leading at the half, with the last loss coming on Sept. 3, 2010.

Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque made five saves. Clemson goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz denied Jody Brown on a one-on-one breakaway in the 81st minute.

FSU has not allowed a goal in five tournament games, outscoring opponents 16-0 — with goals from 10 different players. The Seminoles are the first team since 2017 to shut out their first five tournament opponents — joining a Duke team that eventually lost to UCLA on penalty kicks in the semifinals after a scoreless draw.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi versus SUV crash on I-10 East causes roadblock, hospitalizes woman
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Cairo High School student passes away

Latest News

The FAMULY expanded globally this fall thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom...
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic
This is the first year the rattler football team is playing in the championship game.
FAMU expecting to receive $2 million in revenue from hosting SWAC Championship
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic
Economic impact of hosting SWAC Championship
Economic impact of hosting SWAC Championship