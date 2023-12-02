Tell Me Something Good
Heavy rain and storms throughout your Saturday

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Rain and storms throughout your Saturday...
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain, rain, and more rain...

Showers and thunderstorms may be strong this afternoon, especially west of the Apalachicola River... We will watch a few rounds of storms. Of course, the rain is moving through right now... followed by a second round of storms later this afternoon and evening.

Some folks will be seeing rainfall the majority of the day, while others will be in and out of the rain.

A second push of upper-level energy will lead to evening storms that could bring strong winds or an isolated tornado. This round will impact the FAMU game... kickoff around 4:00 pm may need to be delayed based on the arrival of lightning this afternoon. It’s not great weather for Valdosta State either.

Stay weather-aware today through this evening.

FSU will be playing in some rain too most likely in North Carolina... but not quite as intense as what we are dealing with in the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Showers and a few storms linger into your overnight hours through tomorrow morning. Temperatures likely remain in the 60s over the next 24 hours, possibly making a run near 70.

Monday and next week are trending cooler and drier! Watch the video for the breakdown.

