Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi versus SUV crash on I-10 East causes roadblock, hospitalizes woman
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 16-year-old
Tallahassee man who shot Leon High student streaming live on Instagram sentenced to 15 years in plea deal
It’s holiday season and WCTV has you covered with festive winter events taking place locally...
Christmas-themed festivities taking place in Big Bend, South Georgia

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
FILE - Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio...
Court orders Texas to move floating buoy barrier that drew backlash from Mexico
Tallahassee Hogs help donate and deliver toys
Something Good - Tallahassee Hogs help donate and deliver toys
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi versus SUV crash on I-10 East causes roadblock, hospitalizes woman