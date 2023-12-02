Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Tallahassee Hogs help donate and deliver toys

Tallahassee Hogs help donate and deliver toys
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Hogs rolled in for WCTV’s Kindness Day yesterday and they’re hitting the road tomorrow for their Toys for Tots motorcycle ride.

They’re expecting hundreds of bikers. The cost of admission: one unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

