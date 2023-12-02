Tallahassee’s annual Winter Festival canceled due to severe weather forecasts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee announced Friday it is canceling its 37th annual Winter Festival due to forecasts predicting heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

City workers removed lights and tore down tents and stages that normally bring the Lemoyne Chain of Parks to life during the holiday season. Officials said the event will not be rescheduled and residents will have to wait until next year to experience the spirited event that usually brings the food, music, lights and cheer to downtown.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the capital decided to cancel the event for attendees’ safety.

“To keep everybody safe and out of harm’s way, we decided that it was in the best interest of all of us to cancel Saturday’s activity,” he said.

Richardson said the event can’t be postponed because there isn’t enough time to reschedule it.

Residents told WCTV they are disappointed by the cancelation, and they are not alone. Many vendors will be losing out on potential business, too. The commissioner said he empathizes with the loss.

“We do hope that you know at some point in time they will be able to make up for the economic loss caused by this event which is you know just one day, so hopefully it won’t have too much of an economic impact on their business,” Richardson said.

Organizers reminded residents that after the weather threat has passed, they can still look forward to visiting Candy Cane Lane, which will be open every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 9.

