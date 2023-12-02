UPDATE: Showers becoming less intense, rain chances stick around through tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A significant rainfall event got started early today, we are at the tail end of the heaviest of the rain for most spots. Here is the radar estimated rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Estimated Rainfall Totals (WCTV)

There will still be rounds of storms through the evening and tomorrow. I expect that the persistent rain will start to taper off in some locations. I am still tracking another round of storms, mainly south of I-10 near the Panama City area. These storms could bring some strong winds or an isolated tornado... so the severe risk is not over yet and stay weather aware.

A piece of good news, the weather (although not great) is cooperating a little more for now for the SWAC Championship.

Models have not handled this very well. A process called overrunning or isentropic ascent is ongoing once again. With a strong southwest wind from the gulf pumping in moisture, I do not see a reason as to why the rain would stop until the cold front moves through tomorrow. The bottom line, I do not see any meteorological factors as to why the scattered showers and storms end. I will keep the rain chances high through the evening and overnight. There will be a few dry periods throughout the overnight. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the 60s.

Rain through tonight (WCTV)

Tomorrow showers and a few storms once again. I expect more showers and storms. These will be moving SLOWLY from west to east. The slow nature of the front and already saturated grounds will lead to more flooding across the area.

Flood Watch until tomorrow (WCTV)

Monday and Tuesday we dry skies out, but there will be some high clouds that will make the sky appear cloudy at times... but no worries rain is not in the forecast. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday the really dry air moves in leading the way to sunny skies for the middle of your workweek. Highs will be slightly cooler than average in the low 60s. Morning lows dipping into the 30s.

Friday and next weekend trending dry! We need a solid and dry weekend after the past few have been soggy... and it looks like Mother Nature will deliver as high pressure sticks around. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

